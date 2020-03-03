Morgan County students surprised with day of circus training

Some Morgan County students were awarded on Monday with a day full of circus training.

Union Hill School was named a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School at last year's national conference. While there, a faculty member entered the school for a chance to win a day of circus training for students.

The school won, and on Monday, they enjoyed the event for free.

Students learned how to juggle, watched a man breathe fire and snacked on popcorn and cotton candy. The school has more than 450 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.