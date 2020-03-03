Photo Gallery 1 Images
Some Morgan County students were awarded on Monday with a day full of circus training.
Union Hill School was named a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School at last year's national conference. While there, a faculty member entered the school for a chance to win a day of circus training for students.
The school won, and on Monday, they enjoyed the event for free.
Students learned how to juggle, watched a man breathe fire and snacked on popcorn and cotton candy. The school has more than 450 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Related Content
- Morgan County students surprised with day of circus training
- Morgan County educators explore careers for students
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Morgan County honors fallen officers
- Morgan County Jail inmate dies
- Superintendent: Morgan County student caught with alcohol on first day, in juvenile custody
- Man rescued from Morgan County ravine after three days
- Morgan County Rescue squad has 3 rescues in one day
- Morgan Co. Courthouse security team goes through active shooter training
- Three arrested in Morgan County meth bust
Scroll for more content...