Some Morgan County students are attending summer literacy camp

Some Morgan County students are taking part in summer literacy camp. The camp is designed for students who have a learning deficit and may need to catch up on their reading skills.

Union Hill School principal, Honi Smith, said, "Students have to have a deficit in certain areas of reading whether it be liter knowledge, comprehension, vocabulary."

The pandemic caused students across the country to struggle academically. While students balanced classes in person, they also had some days where they were taught virtually.

Emily Hadden's son is attending literacy camp. She said her son, Cole is always coming home with something new that he learned.

"It’s a small group of kids and they get to break out and go to different areas," said Hadden. "They’re learning these literary skills that some of them didn’t get."

At Union Hill School, 120 students were invited to participate in summer literacy camp. 55 students now attend the camp.

"This is going to give our kids a good foundation going into the next school year, we’re working really hard to pinpoint specific reading skills that students have holes and gaps in," said Smith.

Hadden says the theme of "summer camp" is spread all throughout the classrooms. This way students really feel like they're at summer camp and not school.

"All the rooms are decorated with the camping theme, and there are tents in there and little lawn chairs and campfires," said Hadden.

Morgan County Schools were given $5 million dollars by the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund to help run a summer literacy camp. Breakfast, lunch, transportation, and paying summer teachers were all supported by federal funding.