Morgan County still working to vaccinate 1A, some 1B recipients

Morgan County, like the rest of North Alabama, is struggling to keep up with the demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

But, the county wants to assure people that if you've already gotten your first dose, your second dose is ready and waiting for you when the time comes.

Health officials say they've learned from the stories across the country of people not getting their second dose because it was given to someone else. It's done because they were expecting shipments from the federal government. But, if that shipment doesn't come, you're out of luck. So, with that in mind, Morgan County has made it clear that when a shipment arrives, the number of doses is cut in half and viewed as number of people to make sure everyone is vaccinated correctly.

"I want to make sure that everyone understands that we are saving enough in our shipments to ensure that everyone who gets their primary dose here gets their second dose here. And we go ahead and schedule that at the time of your first dose," said Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers.

The state of Alabama says Monday is a 'go' when it comes to getting those 65 and older vaccinated. But, North Alabama ADPH Administrator Judy Smith says they just aren't in a position to do that yet at the Morgan County Health Department vaccine clinic.

"We are clearly, extremely concerned that on Monday, there will be a lot more folks who need it, who want it, who we want to give it to, and there's just not going to be the vaccine there to do that," said Smith.

That vaccine clinic is still working on finishing up those who got their first shot already in group 1A. Smith says there are still 3,573 people who need to get their second dose. The original goal was to have everyone done with their first dose who wanted it last Friday.

Over at Decatur Morgan Hospital, though, the situation is a bit different.

"We're opening it up already to register the 65 and older and everyone that's in 1B that is eligible...they're already getting called," Powers said.

Right now, Decatur Morgan Hospital is wrapping up its supply of Moderna vaccines on second-dose patients. Starting today, first-dose patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine because the hospital received a shipment of 2,925 doses from them. Whichever shot you got for your first dose, you'll get the same for your second.

Powers says it's important to make sure you sign up for the vaccine online. Once you're in the system, you'll get a call to schedule your shot. Currently, she says there's about 1,200 people in the queue online.

Register for the vaccine waitlist at Decatur Morgan Hospital here.