Morgan County Sheriff's Office geared up with equipment for possible storm damage

Trailers, trucks and other equipment are ready to hit Morgan County roads if the severe weather turns into a tornado overnight.

Spokesperson for Morgan County Sherrif's Office, Mike Swafford, said, "We have chainsaws, gators, four wheelers, hummers, portable light towers, in an event where we're going to be somewhere for a little while."

Once a storm hits, Swafford said their job is to get information to the public. Then, they take their John Deere tractors, clear a path and go house to house to make sure everyone is OK.

"This happens every spring. We're used to it, you know, each event is different, but our preparations are the same," said Swafford.

Deputies are spread across the county, before and after a storm hits Morgan County. Swafford urges people to have a location in mind to go to in the case of an emergency.

"Just have a plan and know when to put it into action," said Swafford.