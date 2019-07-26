Clear
Morgan County sheriff seeks 3 on meth, stolen property charges

Kyrus Dawon Clay, Quenton Cortez Clay, Tina Maria Clay

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people in relation to the execution of a search warrant at a home on Ryan Drive in Decatur.

The sheriff’s office is looking for:

* Kyrus Dawon Clay on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of receiving stolen property. He has no bond.

* Quenton Cortez Clay on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of receiving stolen property. Bond exceeds $500,000.

* Tina Maria Clay on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of receiving stolen property. Bond exceeds $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-350-4613.

