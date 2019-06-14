Morgan County sheriff says man fled from, fought deputies

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested Friday after a chase with deputies on Interstate 65 that led to him fighting them.

The sheriff's office says when deputies initiated a traffic stop early Friday morning on the ramp of Exit 322 of southbound I-65, the vehicle failed to stop. Once on I-65 Southbound, officials say the vehicle was swerving across both lanes, and then crossed the median to northbound I-65.



Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

The sheriff's office says the driver began attempting to run deputies off the highway with the vehicle, exited I-65 at Exit 322 and traveled approximately 2 miles before stopping on Highway 55.

Deputies told the driver to exit the vehicle, the sheriff's office says, but he did not. Officials say deputies assisted the driver with exiting the vehicle, and he began fighting them.

The sheriff's office says deputies used a taser to stop the suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Willie Sapp from Trinity. Drug paraphernalia was found during a search, officials say.

Sapp was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and resisting arrest. The sheriff's office says he received medical treatment to extract the taser probe and was medically cleared. Deputies were not injured.

Sapp was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond of $900.