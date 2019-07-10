Morgan County sheriff says 2 arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says two suspects are in custody after deputies found illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday on Interstate 65.
The sheriff's office says when a vehicle was pulled over for improper lane usage, deputies found the passenger had active arrests warrants. The department says he dropped a glass pipe from his hand while being arrested.
From @MorganSheriffOffice on Facebook
Falkville police and a Cullman County Sheriff K-9 unit responded to the scene and alerted there was an odor of narcotics, the sheriff's office says. According to the department, a search revealed 2.3 grams of meth and a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana.
Dennis Waddell Jr., 43, of Falkville and Shaun Smith, 29, of Hartselle are charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $1,000 each for the suspects.
