Morgan County sheriff invites public to attend memorial service for K9 Deputy Knox

K9 Deputy Knox (Image from Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a memorial service is planned to honor K9 Deputy Knox.

Knox will be honored at the Roselawn Funeral Home at 741 Danville Road SW in Decatur at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th. The public is invited to attend.

The sheriff's office says in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Knox can be made to the department's K9 program.

Post by Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

