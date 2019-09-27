The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a memorial service is planned to honor K9 Deputy Knox.
Knox will be honored at the Roselawn Funeral Home at 741 Danville Road SW in Decatur at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th. The public is invited to attend.
The sheriff's office says in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Knox can be made to the department's K9 program.
Related Content
- Morgan County sheriff invites public to attend memorial service for K9 Deputy Knox
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Knox dies
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy getting body armor
- Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies recovering after crash
- Morgan County sheriff says man fled from, fought deputies
- Morgan County deputies arrest woman after chase
- Morgan County Deputies discover Marijuana Grow
- Morgan Co. sheriff's deputies involved in a head-on collision
- Former jail warden sues Morgan County sheriff
Scroll for more content...