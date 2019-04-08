Clear

Morgan County sheriff charges teen with rape

Wyatt Alan Sharp

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 19-year-old Falkville man with second-degree rape.

Apr. 8, 2019
Josh Rayburn

Wyatt Alan Sharp was arrested on Saturday and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $10,000 bond, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information on the incident.

