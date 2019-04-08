Morgan County sheriff charges teen with rape

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 19-year-old Falkville man with second-degree rape.
Wyatt Alan Sharp was arrested on Saturday and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $10,000 bond, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information on the incident.
