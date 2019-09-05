The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a Decatur traffic stop lead to a drug arrest.
On Tuesday, deputies stopped Darnell Mason, 54, of Decatur.
According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, Mason was charged with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $1,000.
Related Content
- Morgan County sheriff charges Decatur man with cocaine possession
- Decatur man charged with trafficking cocaine
- Morgan County sheriff charges teen with rape
- Morgan County sheriff: Man caught during burglary
- Morgan County sheriff: Falkville man facing rape charge
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- Decatur, Hartselle men charged in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug busts
- Morgan County man charged with meth trafficking
- Morgan County sheriff seeks 3 on meth, stolen property charges
- Decatur man, Killen woman charged with bringing drugs to Morgan County Jail
Scroll for more content...