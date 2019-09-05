Clear

Morgan County sheriff charges Decatur man with cocaine possession

Darnell Mason

His bond was set at $1,000.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a Decatur traffic stop lead to a drug arrest.

On Tuesday, deputies stopped Darnell Mason, 54, of Decatur.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, Mason was charged with possession of a controlled substance – cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

