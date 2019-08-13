Clear
Morgan County sheriff asking public to join quest to find stolen ring in Huntsville

The stolen ring

It is reported to have a value of $25,000.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen $25,000 ring that’s been on an unexpected journey.

On July 8, the sheriff’s office says a Morgan County resident reported the theft of the 14K White Gold 4K Diamond Wedding Ring. It is reported to have a value of $25,000.

The sheriff’s office said it came up with a suspect, Joshua William Christa, 25, of Kelso, TN. They believe he sold the ring to a pawn shop in south Huntsville. Christa was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition to Morgan County.

Now, the sheriff’s office believes a Huntsville resident who may frequent area pawn shops purchased the ring.

If you are that buyer, or have more information, contact Morgan County Investigators at 256-560-6198.

