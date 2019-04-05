Clear
Morgan County sheriff arrests ‘belligerent’ 911 caller after old warrant found during visit

Roger Barnett

The suspect was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Friday, officials say Roger Barnett, 63, of Hartselle visited the Morgan County Sheriff's Office after repeatedly calling the county's 911 center and sheriff's office, growing more belligerent with each interaction.

When Barnett arrived, deputies executed a previously issued arrest warrant on him for a harassment charge. He was taken through the lobby and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond. 

