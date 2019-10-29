Morgan County sheriff: Work release inmate facing new charges after pursuit, wreck involving deputy

A work release inmate is facing new charges after officials say a traffic stop turned into a chase that spanned two counties.

The department says on Oct. 23, officials stopped a Ford Explorer with a tag that didn't match the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, once the vehicle was stopped and they approached it, the suspect sped away and led deputies on a chase through Morgan and Lawrence counties.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was eventually stopped when he entered a trailer park and tried to flee through a field, but ultimately circled back around, hitting a deputy head-on. The deputy was injured as his airbags deployed, but he pursued the suspect on foot.

According to the department, the suspect continued to physically resist arrest and was eventually subdued after being tased. The deputy had difficulty breathing and was medically transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital to undergo multiple tests. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jessy Kirk Lancaster of Decatur, a Lawrence County inmate on work release. The sheriff's office says he had a black pouch that contained a glass smoking pipe with residue, a crystal substance and an unknown green leafy substance he claimed was spice.

Lancaster was handed over to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, and he will have a hold placed on him to be returned to Morgan County for pending charges. These include traffic violations, attempting to elude and more.