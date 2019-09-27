Morgan County sheriff: Woman on the run, 7 arrested after drug house bust

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after arresting seven people and finding methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and guns in a Hartselle home.
Early Thursday, Drug Task Force and Patrol Division agents executed a search warrant on a home on Terry Road in Hartselle, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
They were trying to serve a warrant on Adrionna Cook Campbell, but she and a man ran out of the home and evaded capture. Any tips on Campbell’s whereabouts can be submitted Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4613 or through TipLink: http://bit.ly/2N3tluo
Swafford said a safety sweep of the residence uncovered meth, two firearms, scales, baggies, needles and pipes.
Seven people were arrested, and Swafford said more charges are possible:
Derrick Christopher Rinella, 28, of Somerville was charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and loitering in a drug house.
Kelly Gene Walker, 29, of Hartselle was charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and loitering in a drug house.
Jody Brian Maples, 46, of Hartselle was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Dale Bukszar, 44, of Somerville was charged with loitering in a drug house.
Wesley Blake Maxwell, 28, of Hartselle was charged with loitering in a drug house.
Dustin Blake King, 33, of Hartselle was charged with loitering in a drug house.
Charles Cameron Hill, 42, of Hartselle was charged with loitering in a drug house.
