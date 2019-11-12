Morgan County sheriff: Victim injured, items stolen in violent home invasion

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a violent home invasion.
The department says Sunday morning, a homeowner in the 2700 block of Apple Grove Road in the Union Hill Community reported the incident left them with extensive injuries and items missing from their home.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office, Mike Swafford, says someone knocked on the door, and the homeowner opened it and was attacked. He says guns were among the items stolen.
Investigators are reviewing forensic evidence. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact authorities. Tips can be submitted here.
