Morgan County sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, drug seizure

Two people are in custody after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it found drugs during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 16, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a switched tag and obstructed windshield in the 1600 block of Nethery Road SW in Hartselle.

The sheriff's office says deputies found two people in the vehicle, the driver, Benjamin Smith, and a passenger, Debbie Burkhalter.

Burkhalter had an outstanding warrant with Hartselle police and was detained for further investigation.

The department says deputies searched the vehicle and seized two glass pipes with meth residue and a plastic bag found under the vehicle, which contained meth, marijuana and Hydrocodone pills.

Smith and Burkhalter are charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute (meth) and unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree.

Burkhalter’s home was searched. The sheriff's office says more drug paraphernalia was found there.

Both suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,300 bond each.