Morgan County sheriff: Suspect who got away during traffic stop now in custody

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect who got away during a traffic stop is now in custody.
Drug Task Force agents stopped a vehicle last week in southwest Decatur for traffic violations, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
The department says the driver, Keontey Sontaurus Staten, 29, of Decatur fled from the vehicle and eluded police.
The post said a Decatur Police Department K9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics. This led to the discovery of more than one pound of marijuana. The suspect is facing a possession of marijuana charge.
Read the original story here.
