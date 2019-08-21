Morgan County sheriff: Sex offender found with 11 firearms, arrested

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a registered sex offender after learning he had firearms.
According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, Special Victims Unit investigators arrested John Alan Sivley, 22, of Somerville on Monday.
Sivley, a registered sex offender, was charged with probation violation-rape.
The post said a citizen reported Sivley for possessing firearms. An investigation found that he has 11 firearms.
Additional charges are pending as possession of firearms, by a convicted felon violates state and federal laws.
Visit the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry here
