Morgan County sheriff: Sex offender found with 11 firearms, arrested

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a registered sex offender after learning he had firearms.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, Special Victims Unit investigators arrested John Alan Sivley, 22, of Somerville on Monday.

Sivley, a registered sex offender, was charged with probation violation-rape.

The post said a citizen reported Sivley for possessing firearms. An investigation found that he has 11 firearms.

Additional charges are pending as possession of firearms, by a convicted felon violates state and federal laws.

