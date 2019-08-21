Clear
Morgan County sheriff: Sex offender found with 11 firearms, arrested

John Alan Sivley

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 1:32 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a registered sex offender after learning he had firearms.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, Special Victims Unit investigators arrested John Alan Sivley, 22, of Somerville on Monday.

Sivley, a registered sex offender, was charged with probation violation-rape.

The post said a citizen reported Sivley for possessing firearms. An investigation found that he has 11 firearms.

Additional charges are pending as possession of firearms, by a convicted felon violates state and federal laws.

Visit the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry here

