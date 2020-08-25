Morgan County sheriff: Scammer asking people for money for missing jury duty

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a recent money scam.

It posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying that investigators were contacted by a person who came to the sheriff's office to pay $1,000 “because someone called, acting like a Deputy, claiming there was a warrant for missing Jury Duty.”

The sheriff's office says it will not call and ask people to pay money over the phone. It also says a warrant cannot be cleared up by paying the department.

If you experience a similar scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.