Morgan County sheriff: Man in jail after leading deputies on car, foot chase

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says two suspects were arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase on land and into a creek early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says deputies tried to stop a vehicle after it didn't stop at a stop sign when entering Highway 231 in the Lacey's Spring area. Officials say the vehicle sped away and abruptly turned onto a side street.



While accelerating down the side street, a passenger in the vehicle threw what appeared to be syringes out of the passenger window, the sheriff's office says. According to the department, when they reached a dead-end, the driver, Billy Frank Brown Jr. of Huntsville, exited the vehicle, ran down an embankment and began wading across a creek.

The sheriff's office says deputies ended the pursuit by using a taser, and Huntsville police responded and helped in bringing Brown back across the creek.

Syringes, open beer containers and drug paraphernalia were found on the driver, in the car and on the street, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Brown was medically cleared and charged with public intoxication, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding and warrants for failing to appear in court. He's being held without bond.

Deputies charged the passenger, 35-year-old Jennifer Nicole Tungate of Somerville, with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Her bond was set at $900.