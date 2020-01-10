Morgan County sheriff: Man in jail after chase with deputies led to struggle, him being tased

A man is in the Morgan County Jail on multiple charges after a chase that led to him being tased, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8 to a suspicious vehicle at the Wedding Chapel on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. The department says the driver got out of the car, but as the deputy approached, he got back in and drove off.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle headed south on Highway 231 reaching speeds over 110 mph. After turning into the Metcalf trailer park, the department says he blew out two tires after trying to cross railroad ties.

Deputies tried to get the suspect to exit the vehicle but he refused, according to the department. Officials say following a struggle with deputies, the suspect was tased and subsequently taken into custody.

James Higgins Jr., 49, of Huntsville is charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was booked in the jail on a $900 bond.