Morgan County sheriff: Man charged after severely beating, choking, stabbing victim

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Cotaco man they say attacked a victim before trying to escape.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Cotaco about noon Sunday.
Deputies said they found a victim who had been severely beaten, choked and stabbed.
They identified James Cottingham, 35, of Cotaco as the suspect. Deputies said he fled the scene when he learned they were on the way.
He was captured about two hours later and charged with domestic violence-assault.
