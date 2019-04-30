Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shots reported at University of North Carolina, Charlotte, campus. Campus on lockdown Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Morgan County sheriff: Man caught during burglary

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that it stopped a burglary in progress.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 3:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that it stopped a burglary in progress.

Deputies arrested Amos Weldon Hester, 51, of Hartselle after responding to a burglary in progress call on Simms Private Drive in the Neel Community.

They say they found Hester attempting to drive off with a truckload of items belonging to two victims in the area.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events