Morgan County sheriff: Man caught during burglary

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that it stopped a burglary in progress.
Deputies arrested Amos Weldon Hester, 51, of Hartselle after responding to a burglary in progress call on Simms Private Drive in the Neel Community.
They say they found Hester attempting to drive off with a truckload of items belonging to two victims in the area.
He was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and booked in the Morgan County Jail.
