Morgan County sheriff: Laceys Spring traffic stop finds pills, paraphernalia

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Laceys Spring woman after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Carmen Yates, 51, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Apple Grove Road near Tucker Lane in Laceys Spring found Xanax, Norco and drug paraphernalia, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Yates was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked with a $2,300 bond.
