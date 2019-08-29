Clear
Morgan County sheriff: Laceys Spring traffic stop finds pills, paraphernalia

The suspect is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:51 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 1:57 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Laceys Spring woman after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Carmen Yates, 51, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Apple Grove Road near Tucker Lane in Laceys Spring found Xanax, Norco and drug paraphernalia, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Yates was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked with a $2,300 bond.

