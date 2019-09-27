Morgan County sheriff: Help us find runaway suspect who had pound of pot in his car

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a drug suspect who got away during a traffic stop.

Drug Task Force agents stopped a vehicle in southwest Decatur for traffic violations on Friday, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The driver, Keontey Sontaurus Staten, 29, of Decatur fled from the vehicle and eluded police.

The post said a Decatur Police Department K9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics. This lead to the discovery of more than one pound of marijuana.

Staten now is facing a possession of marijuana charge.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Staten is asked to contact Morgan County Dispatch at 256-350-4613 or use the Tip Link here: http://bit.ly/2N3tluo