Morgan County sheriff: Help find truck stolen in Lacey's Spring

From the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Twitter

Anyone with information is asked to message the department on Twitter or call 256-350-4613.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 3:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 1984 Chevrolet C10 stolen in Lacey's Spring late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

