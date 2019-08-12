Morgan County sheriff: Help find truck stolen in Lacey's Spring

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 1984 Chevrolet C10 stolen in Lacey's Spring late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to message the department on Twitter or call 256-350-4613.
Have you seen this truck? This 1984 Chevrolet C10 was stolen in Lacey's Spring on late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.
If you have any info, please message us or contact 256.350.4613. pic.twitter.com/7rkQqMFpi6
— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) August 12, 2019
