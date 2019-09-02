Morgan County sheriff: Hartselle woman charged after drugs found near child

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a woman for endangering a child during an Aug. 29 traffic stop.

Elizabeth Linda Smith, 25, of Hartselle was charged with drug endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $2,800 bond.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, deputies stopped Smith near Nanceford Road and Hwy. 31 in Hartselle. They said she was with a 5-year-old child, and that they found marijuana wax “DAB” and a bong in the vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia and marijuana wax were located alongside the child's belongings, the post said. DHR was called to the scene and the child was placed in the care of other family members.