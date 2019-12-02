Morgan County sheriff, Falkville police respond to shooting; suspect in custody

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Falkville Police Department are responding to a shooting on Cedar Creek Road in Falkville.
One suspect is in custody.
The shooting seems connected to a domestic disturbance, said Michael Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Air evac has been called to transport at least one patient.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
