Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Morgan County sheriff, Falkville police respond to shooting; suspect in custody

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Falkville Police Department are responding to a shooting on Cedar Creek Road in Falkville.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian, Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Falkville Police Department are responding to a shooting on Cedar Creek Road in Falkville.

One suspect is in custody.

The shooting seems connected to a domestic disturbance, said Michael Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Air evac has been called to transport at least one patient.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events