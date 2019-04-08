Morgan County sheriff: Falkville man facing rape charge

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Falkville man Sunday morning and charged him with rape.
Andrew Bozylinski, 20, of Falkville was charged with first-degree rape, transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a $15,000 bond, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
No other details have been released.
