Clear

Morgan County sheriff: Falkville man facing rape charge

Andrew Bozylinski

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Falkville man Sunday morning and charged him with rape.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Falkville man Sunday morning and charged him with rape.

Andrew Bozylinski, 20, of Falkville was charged with first-degree rape, transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a $15,000 bond, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

No other details have been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events