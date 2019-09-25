Morgan County sheriff: Eva man intentionally wrecked vehicle to hurt woman inside

An Eva man was charged Tuesday after being involved in a wreck.

Grant Varner, 31, is facing a domestic violence-assault charge after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says he intentionally caused the crash that left a woman injured.

Deputies and Alabama State Troopers responded to a wreck on Eva Road about noon Tuesday, according to the office.

One of the vehicles had rolled over multiple times and the driver had been ejected. The driver was air-lifted to the hospital due to the extent of her injuries.

Troopers determined the wreck was on purpose and the office’s Criminal Investigation Division and Special Victims Unit responded due to the relationship between Varner and the woman.

Varner was arrested at the scene.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any information on the condition of the woman.