Morgan County sheriff: Corrections officer fired after potential misconduct with inmates

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a corrections officer at the Morgan County Jail has been fired and an investigation into potential misconduct is ongoing.

The sheriff's office said it learned Tuesday about an incident that "involved the placing of an irritant on an inmates' cigarettes, causing respiratory issues."

Corrections staff, uninvolved in the incident, immediately initiated a medical call and began rendering aid, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

As a precaution, the inmates were transported to the hospital, treated and released back to the jail.

The case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

"We will not condone any misconduct by any members of our organization. Our corrections staff is charged with the care, custody and control of our inmates. We can not accept anything less," Sheriff Ron Puckett said in the post.