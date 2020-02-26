Clear

Morgan County sheriff: Bond set at $150,000 for woman found with meth

Berenice Robledo

The sheriff’s office says deputies found more than 2 pounds of meth in the woman’s vehicle.

A woman is being held on a $150,000 bond for keeping meth in her vehicle.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle on Monday at Highway 67 and Indian Hills Road in Decatur. The driver was identified as Berenice Robledo from Cullman.

The sheriff’s office says a K9 deputy smelled illegal narcotics in the vehicle, and deputies seized more than 2 pounds of meth from a box in the trunk.

Robledo is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail.

