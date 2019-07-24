Morgan County sheriff: 5 arrested, child removed in bust at Decatur drug house

Five people were arrested and a 6-year-old was removed after a drug bust in Decatur.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force searched a home in the 3200 block of Mud Tavern Road in Decatur on Tuesday. The investigation involved the illegal distribution and use of methamphetamine, said Mike Swafford, office spokesman.

Agents found five adults and a child, and recovered numerous drug paraphernalia items and quantities of methamphetamine throughout the residence. Most of the items recovered were near the child, Swafford said.

Agents contacted the Alabama Department of Human Resources to assist in the investigation involving the child. After their arrival, and per their guidance, the child was turned over to a family member to initiate their investigation, Swafford said

Agents charged:

Taniel Denise Campbell, 36, of Hartselle with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, chemical endangerment of a child, loitering in a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Elaine Whisman 31, of Hartselle, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, loitering in a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Leanna Reed, 38, of Decatur with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, loitering in a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shellie Terry Waldrep, 34, of Trinity with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, loitering in a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Dewayne Allen, 57, of Decatur was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All were transported to and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Campbell was booked with a $6,300.00 bond. Whisman, Reed, and Waldrep were booked with a $1,600.00 bond, and Allen was booked with a $1,300.00 bond.