Morgan County sheriff: 2 now sought in Danville triple murder; both ‘armed and dangerous’

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who is facing charges related to Sunday night’s triple murder in Danville and a woman he is with.

Authorities previously announced that Carson Ray Peters faces three capital murder charges after Sunday’s violence. (Read more here)

Now, the sheriff’s office said they also are looking for April Hanner. Hanner is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and had brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Peters and Hanner should be considered armed and dangerous.

The office has not said what charges Hanner could face.

They possibly are driving a black 2013 Chevrolet 1500 truck with Alabama tag 52GL447.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911 or 256-350-4613.