Morgan County sheriff: 2 in custody after multi-agency home search reveals drugs, guns, more

Two people are in custody after a multi-agency drug bust in Decatur.

Authorities say they pulled over Richard Palma, 36, of Decatur and Ashley Wright, 22, of Danville as they left a home on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Shady Grove Lane. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they found cash, drug paraphernalia, meth and prescription medication in the car.

Authorities then searched the home with the help of a K-9 and found drug paraphernalia, heroin, marijuana and meth, along with multiple guns. One of these had been reported stolen through the Hartselle Police Department. Agents also found a pickup truck with several items inside that could possibly be stolen from victims in the area.

The sheriff's office says anonymous tips helped in the case, and more charges are possible.

Palma is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance-heroin. He is being held without bond.

Wright is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and her bond is set at $1,000.

Both suspects were booked in the Morgan County Jail.