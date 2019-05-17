Morgan County sheriff: 1 dead in Prince Road wreck

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one person is confirmed dead in a wreck on Prince Road.
According to a tweet, the office says the vehicle is overturned.
The coroner is on scene.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
