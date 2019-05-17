Clear

Morgan County sheriff: 1 dead in Prince Road wreck

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:05 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one person is confirmed dead in a wreck on Prince Road.

According to a tweet, the office says the vehicle is overturned.

The coroner is on scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events