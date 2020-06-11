Morgan County schools superintendent officially resigns; headed to Fayetteville

The Morgan County board of education voted Thursday to accept the retirement and resignation of the system’s superintendent.

Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins Jr.’s last day will be June 30.

His term was set to end in November, but last month it was announced Hopkins had been selected as the new Director of Schools for Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee.

On July 1, Dr. Dee Fowler will begin serving as interim superintendent.

The nationwide search for a new superintendent will be conducted by Huntsville law firm Lanier Ford.

The school board hopes to have a permanent replacement named by Aug. 17.