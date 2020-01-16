Clear
Morgan County school lends hand to Marshall County school damaged by tornado

Students at Union Hill Elementary are collecting school supplies to be given to teachers and students next week.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 11:34 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A Morgan County school is lending a helping hand to those at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

All donations can be dropped off at the school's main office.

One teacher told us her cousin is a teacher at the primary school and lost everything when an EF2 tornado damaged parts of the school.

“I knew as a family we wanted to do something so I came to school to my second family and was getting ready to talk to them when she started saying ‘hey, yeah I think we need to’ so we just kind of combined our idea," said Beverly Stephens a 3rd grade teacher.

In addition to giving back, Union Hill was recognized Thursday for achieving Blue Ribbon status. The school is one of four schools in the Morgan County district to receive the honor this year.

