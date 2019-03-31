Former Morgan County school employee arrested for incident involving student

A former Morgan County school employee was arrested on Sunday for an incident involving a high school student.

Mark McAnally was charged with engaging in a sex act as a school employee. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the charges stem from a 2017 incident involving an Albert P. Brewer high school student.

McAnally is currently in the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins about the arrest. The district is well aware of the accusations and charges, but cannot provide any additional information since the incident involves a minor. Hopkins says the district is cooperating with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Minutes from the Morgan County's Board of Education reveal that McAnally resigned as a bus driver from Lacey's Spring School on June 27, 2018. It is unclear at this time what his position was during the incident he was arrested for.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more information. We'll keep you updated both on air and online when we learn more.