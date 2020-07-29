Morgan County school board picks 4 finalists for superintendent job

The Morgan County Board of Education announced Wednesday that it has selected four finalists in its search for a new superintendent for the school system.

The finalists are Robert Elliott, Cherie Humphries, Brad Stapler, and Lee Willis.

Former Superintendent Bill W. Hopkins retired June 30.

The new superintendent will serve the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which ends in November 2022, according to a news release from the school system.

Also Wednesday, board members awarded a construction contract for a new educational facility for West Morgan High School.

Nearen Construction Company will be paid $16,577,000 to build the new facility. Crews expect to break ground in three to four weeks, said Lisa Screws, school spokesperson.