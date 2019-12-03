Morgan County residents voice safety concerns at town hall with sheriff

Some Morgan County residents say they feel a little safer at home Tuesday after a talk with the sheriff's office.

A brutal home invasion that left a 67-year-old man practically blind lead to the Morgan City and Union Hill communities asking to learn how to protect themselves.

With a packed room, community members brought their questions and expressed their safety concerns to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. WAAY 31 spoke with the man who put together the town hall.

He tells us a meeting like this will help his community know the sheriff's office is looking out for them.

"We gotta have some peace and comfort to know that we're safe in our homes," says Gage Cross.

Cross has lived in Union Hill for 16 years. He told us it used to be so safe here, he never even had to lock his door but those days are over.

"Home invasions, violent break ins...Those never really happened up here. Before and after the third and fourth one that was reported, people started getting real nervous and so I felt like this was the time to come together," adds Cross.

Sheriff Ron Puckett talked to residents about how they can look out for themselves

"A lot of the responsibilities for protecting themselves is their responsibility. You gotta be responsible for locking the place, lock your vehicle, lock your property," Puckett tells WAAY 31.

He explains that it's easy for people to say there needs to be more deputies patrolling the streets, but that's not always the case.

"You will never have enough deputies to protect every household in Morgan County," he says.

Sheriff Puckett said protecting your family and your life is what's most important.

"We're in a day and age now where everyone has to lock their doors just to be able to go to bed at night because they're scared of what might happen," says Cross.

People we spoke with after the meeting told me they're very satisfied with the information the sheriff provided. They feel it's important for the sheriff's office to be transparent with the community. And that they continue to communicate with them about what's going on in their neighborhoods.