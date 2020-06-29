Suspects charged with killing 7 people booked into Morgan County Jail

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, John Legg, 19, and Rick Rogers, 23, were booked in the Morgan County Jail late Sunday night.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop in Marion County, Oregon on June 22. Both are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 7 people in Valhermoso Springs on June 4, 2020.

Legg and Rogers were transported to Birmingham by a prisoner transport service and then taken into custody by Morgan County deputies. They were booked into jail around 10:35 p.m. Sunday night.

Authorities say the suspects have no criminal records. They say the suspects knew all seven victims.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Tammy Muzzey, 31-year-old Jeramy Roberts, 22-year-old James Benford, 21-year-old Emily Payne, 19-year-old Roger Jones, Jr., 18-year-old William Hodgin and a 17-year-old juvenile.