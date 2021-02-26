Morgan County murder suspects indicted for killing seven people

Two suspects accused of murdering seven people in Morgan County were indicted on Friday.

Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, and John Michael Legg, 20, are charged with six counts of capital murder for a shooting in June of 2020 at a home in Valhermoso Springs.

Rogers and Legg are held in the Morgan County Jail without bond. They were arrested in Oregon and extradited back to Alabama.

Authorities said some of the victims were partially burned in a fire set by the suspects.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Tammy Muzzey, 31-year-old Jeramy Roberts, 22-year-old James Benford, 21-year-old Emily Payne, 19-year-old Roger Jones, Jr., 18-year-old William Hodgin and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says he'll seek a death sentence for Rogers and Legg.