Morgan County mother gets 723-year prison sentence for rape, torture of family members

Lisa Marie Lesher, 41,of Carrollton, Ga., and formerly of Falkville, Ala., was sentenced Monday to serve 723 years in prison for sexually abusing two family members.

Morgan County Judge Stephen F. Brown handed down the sentence, which is the maximum allowed by law in this case.

Lesher was convicted by a Morgan County jury on Oct. 1 of two counts of fape in the first degree, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, one count of sodomy in the second degree, one count of sexual torture, and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Testimony at trial revealed that Lesher and her husband Michael Lesher, sexually abused the family members for several years at their home in Falkville, according to a news release.

The case was first reported in 2007, but was reopened for prosecution at the request of the victims after District Attorney Scott Anderson took office, Anderson said in a news release.

Lesher was sentenced to 99 years in each count of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, and sexual torture. She received a 20-year sentence for sodomy in the second degree, and a 10-year sentence for sexual abuse in the first degree. Judge Brown ordered each count to run consecutively, for a total of 723 years in the Department of Corrections.

Lesher’s husband, Michael, was tried for his participation in the abuse last year and sentenced to 438 years in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack and DA Investigator Johnny Coker. Schellack said “We are thrilled with the sentence in this case. The victims suffered for years living with these monsters, and have suffered with the consequences of their actions for over a decade. The sentence in this case was well deserved, and gives the victims a sense of closure.”

District Attorney Scott Anderson said “Lisa Lesher was sentenced to 723 years in this case, and she deserved every day of it. Justice has been served.”

A couple is facing a combined sentence of 1,138 years in prison in a Morgan County child sex abuse case.

Lisa Marie Lesher, a former Falkville resident, was convicted by a jury on Thursday of nine charges involving sexual abuse of two juvenile victims.

She was convicted of two counts of rape first degree, four counts of sodomy first degree, one count of sodomy second degree, one count of sexual torture and one count of sexual abuse first degree.

A statement from Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson on Friday says the case was first reported in 2007. It says the reason for the delay in prosecution is unclear and that Anderson reopened the case at the request of the victims soon after he became District Attorney.

Michael Lesher was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 438 years in prison. His wife is facing a maximum sentence of more than 700 years.

The couple was arrested in 2017 by U.S. Marshals in Carroll County, Georgia.