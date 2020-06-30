Clear
Morgan County mass murder suspects appear in court

Rick Rogers (left) and John Legg (right)

John Legg and Rick Rogers are charged with killing seven people at a home in Valhermoso Springs on June 4.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 8:06 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The suspects charged for a mass murder in Morgan County appeared in court on Monday.

According to court documents, John Legg, 19, had an initial court appearance on Monday, where he was appointed two attorneys. Legg is held without bond, and no other court date is currently set.

Rick Rogers, 23, also had his initial court appearance on Monday, and two attorneys were appointed to the case. He's also held without bond, and another court date hasn’t been set.

Both Legg and Rogers are charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of seven people at a home in Valhermoso Springs on June 4. They were arrested during a traffic stop in Marion County, Oregon on June 22 and were booked in the Morgan County Jail Sunday night.

Authorities say the suspects knew all seven victims. The victims were identified as 45-year-old Tammy Muzzey, 31-year-old Jeramy Roberts, 22-year-old James Benford, 21-year-old Emily Payne, 19-year-old Roger Jones, Jr., 18-year-old William Hodgin and a 17-year-old juvenile.

