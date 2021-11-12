Morgan County man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Falkville man is the first from Alabama to plead guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

Lonnie Coffman pleaded guilty to three charges Friday morning: two counts of posession of an unregistered firearm and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

He was arrested Jan. 6 after being found with loaded weapons and Molotov cocktails. He has been held in custody since that time.

According to his plea agreement released by the U.S. Department of Justice, "Coffman traveled from Alabama to the District of Columbia several days prior to Jan. 6 and parked his red GMC Sierra truck at the 300 block of First Street, SE, on the morning of Jan. 6.

"Coffman admitted in the plea agreement that he exited the truck at 9:20 a.m. and walked in the direction of the U.S. Capitol Building, and toward a rally near the National Mall. Inside the truck were several loaded firearms within arms-reach of the driver’s seat, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun and a cooler containing 11 mason jars filled with ignitable ingredients for Molotov cocktail incendiary weapons.

"Coffman also carried a loaded handgun and a loaded revolver as he walked around the area that day. A search of Coffman’s residence in Alabama later that month led to the discovery of 12 additional mason jars containing ignitable substances, each constituting the component parts of Molotov cocktails."

Coffman will be sentenced April 1, 2022. He faces up to 15 years in prison and more than a half-million dollars in fines.

