Morgan County man charged with making child porn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with producing child pornography.
Keith Coffman, 33, of Danville was arrested Tuesday on a charge of production of child pornography, a Class A felony, and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Swafford said Coffman the office’s Special Victims Unit began investigating a report on the production and possession of child pornography in late 2018. During the investigation, Coffman was developed as a suspect, he said, and SVU Investigator Charles Radke excecuted search warrants to seize and search electronic devices belonging to Coffman.
