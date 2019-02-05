Morgan County man charged with making child porn

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with producing child pornography.

Keith Coffman, 33, of Danville was arrested Tuesday on a charge of production of child pornography, a Class A felony, and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Swafford said Coffman the office’s Special Victims Unit began investigating a report on the production and possession of child pornography in late 2018. During the investigation, Coffman was developed as a suspect, he said, and SVU Investigator Charles Radke excecuted search warrants to seize and search electronic devices belonging to Coffman.