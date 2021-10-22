Morgan County man charged with sex crimes involving children in Huntsville

Huntsville Police have arrested a Morgan County man accused of traveling to Huntsville to meet children and sending them explicit photos, the department announced Friday.

Gregory Leo Roman, 63, was arrested Thursday by Huntsville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit on three charges: electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child and traveling to meet a child for a sex act.

Investigators believe Roman was traveling to Huntsville to meet children under the age of 14. The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional charges may be brought.

Anyone with information on Roman is encouraged to contact investigators at 256-213-4538. Roman is currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.