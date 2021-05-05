Morgan County man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots wants judge to let him out of jail

A Morgan County man arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is asking a federal judge to let him out of jail on bond.

Lonnie Coffman’s attorney filed a motion for reconsideration of detention.

He’s been jailed without bond since his arrest in January.

Coffman faces several federal charges after being found with weapons, Molotov cocktails and handwritten notes about certain elected officials while in Washington.

Prosecutors have until Friday to respond to the 70-year-old Falkville man’s efforts to get out of jail before his trial.