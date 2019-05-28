Morgan County man charged after deputies stop chase with Taser

A Somerville man is facing multiple charges after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says he led deputies on a chase.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page (see it here), deputies on Monday attempted a traffic stop on Curry Chapel Road in the Cotaco community and were led on a chase down Highway 36 that eventually ended on Red Oak Road.

They say the driver, Ramey Dee Monk, 50, attempted to lose deputies by ditching his vehicle in an area off the main road that led to a creek. Deputies say they witnessed Monk throw a firearm in Cotaco Creek as he ran away. He was caught after a taser was used to end the chase.

Monk faces several traffic citations, along with attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants in Morgan County, according to the Facebook post.

Morgan County Rescue Squad Dive Team was called to the scene and assisted locating the firearm.

